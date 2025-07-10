Season 18 subscriptions available for The Phoenix Theatre

Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Phoenix Theatre Season 18 Subscriptions are now available for purchase online!

Never miss a sell-out! Pick your favorite seats! Enjoy the flexibility of free exchanges if your schedule changes!

We've selected 5 side-splitting comedies that we know you haven't seen a million times. There will be modern plays, a Shakespeare comedy, and even a modern reimagining of a classic.

Returning subscribers who purchase by August 15, 2025 will get their seats back. Subscription packages are limited, so don't delay!


We're a comedy theatre in Firdale Village, across the street from Shoreline. We are dedicated to bringing a smile to the faces of our patrons through high-quality theatre, education, and community outreach. We believe that laughter has the power to inspire, heal, and connect our community. 


