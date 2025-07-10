One-on-One Music Lessons available at Shoreline College



This summer, Shoreline College is offering personalized music learning experiences. Through Private Music Instruction, students ages 15 and up can receive individual lessons in a wide range of instruments and voice.

Whether you're a beginner or an experienced musician looking to refine your skills, Shoreline’s accomplished faculty offer instruction in piano, voice, guitar, bass, ukulele, woodwinds, brass, strings, and percussion.





Lessons are tailored to the student’s level, interests, and goals, making it one of the most flexible and supportive music programs in the area.





Each enrollment includes 5 hours of private instruction, with the option to schedule either ten 30-minute sessions or five 60-minute sessions.









Lessons are scheduled directly with the instructor after registration and typically take place in Shoreline’s #800 Music Building, a dedicated space for high-quality musical learning. 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133.

The fee is $399 per 5-hour session (just $39.90 per lesson), and students can register for multiple sessions per quarter with faculty approval.









Interested students should reach out to jkashiwa@shoreline.edu for availability and instructor placement.

With expert mentorship and customized pacing, Private Music Instruction at Shoreline is a great opportunity to grow musically!











