Canopy Cat Rescue retrieves LFP kitty from cedar tree
Thursday, July 10, 2025
|Zappa was surprised to see Shaun join him in the tree
Photo by Canopy Cat Rescue
"Zappa, the big black kitty from Lake Forest Park, was only about 25 ft up in a cedar tree. He was a little surprised at how quickly I climbed up to him and he gave me this expression."
25 ft is hardly a challenge for the arborists of Canopy Cat Rescue. A more normal climb is 85 ft up into fragile branches swaying in the wind.
|Shaun and Tom of Canopy Cat Rescue
"As cat people ourselves, we know how horrible it feels when a cat is missing and then cries for help are heard high up in a tree."
Learn more about their services - and donate if you can.
They have expanded their services to the entire state, working on a donation basis to save cats stranded in trees. When they are not rescuing cats, they are professional arborists.
Learn more about their services - and donate if you can.
They have expanded their services to the entire state, working on a donation basis to save cats stranded in trees. When they are not rescuing cats, they are professional arborists.
If you need their help, give them a call:1-(877)-721-MEOW x1
Or Email: canopycatrescue@gmail.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment