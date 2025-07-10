Canopy Cat Rescue retrieves LFP kitty from cedar tree

Thursday, July 10, 2025

Zappa was surprised to see Shaun join him in the tree
Photo by Canopy Cat Rescue

"Zappa, the big black kitty from Lake Forest Park, was only about 25 ft up in a cedar tree. He was a little surprised at how quickly I climbed up to him and he gave me this expression."

25 ft is hardly a challenge for the arborists of Canopy Cat Rescue. A more normal climb is 85 ft up into fragile branches swaying in the wind.

Shaun and Tom of Canopy Cat Rescue
Shaun and Tom created Canopy Cat Rescue in 2009 after discovering how very difficult it was for people to find help for their cats stuck high in trees. 

"As cat people ourselves, we know how horrible it feels when a cat is missing and then cries for help are heard high up in a tree."

Learn more about their services - and donate if you can.

They have expanded their services to the entire state, working on a donation basis to save cats stranded in trees. When they are not rescuing cats, they are professional arborists.

If you need their help, give them a call:1-(877)-721-MEOW x1


