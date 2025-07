Canopy Cat Rescue retrieves LFP kitty from cedar tree

If you need their help, give them a call:1-(877)-721-MEOW x1

"As cat people ourselves, we know how horrible it feels when a cat is missing and then cries for help are heard high up in a tree." Learn more about their services - and donate if you can. They have expanded their services to the entire state, working on a donation basis to save cats stranded in trees. When they are not rescuing cats, they are professional arborists.