Stamp prices going up July 13, 2025
Thursday, July 10, 2025
The U.S. Postal Service price changes will take take effect July 13, 2025. The new rates include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 73 cents to 78 cents.
Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.
You will have 81 designs to choose from.
