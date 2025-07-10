SAFe Rescue hosts Home Run Adoption Event to connect cats with adopters, plus get a chance to meet Seattle Mariners two-time All-Star pitcher, Andrés Muñoz

Home Run Adoption Event. SAFe Rescue is inviting the community to adopt new feline friends at its





July 19, 2025 from 12:00 to 5:00pm at SAFe Rescue 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline WA 98155. This is a special event celebrating both baseball and cats on





The Home Run Adoption Event provides an opportunity for the community to come together, learn about adoptions and how to care for new kitty residents.









Let’s make every cat a part of a winning team!



Andrés Muñoz Event Highlights:

Special pricing: 2 kittens for $200 (normally $350)

Education stations and resources for cat parents

Special giveaways and a free drawing for cat-themed Mariners items signed by 2-time All-Star Pitcher Andrés Muñoz!

Baseball themed games & prizes and a family friendly atmosphere

A chance to meet Seattle Mariners 2 time All-Star pitcher, Andrés Muñoz! (in attendance from 12-1pm) "I'm so excited to see everyone come out for the kittens in care and we look forward to having a record breaking adoption day at the rescue," says Sarah Theriault, SAFe Adoption Manager.

“This time of year, there's a high number of kittens in rescues that need homes. Events like this make that possible!”.



Thank MEW to our event all-stars, national nonprofit Petco Love and MetLife, for their support!



Learn more about this event here



via the Save for a Save Campaign



About SAFe Rescue:



SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need, finds them loving homes, and supports their human companions.



Nearly 2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes through SAFe during a typical year as people in search of new friends visit our Adoption Center.



An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the Rescue carry out its mission and save more lives. SAFe Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.



Come and contribute to the welfare of these kittens and bring home a new feline friend!

This event will offer reduced adoption fees ($200 / pair - down from $350/pair) to help send as many kittens home as possible that day!Kitten season, which began in early spring, brings an influx of orphaned kittens in need of care and searching for homes.