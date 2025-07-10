Kids World Cup 5-on-5 soccer tournament with opening ceremonies by JHP Legacy

Don't Miss this Event: 🌍⚽ Celebrate global fun in Shoreline! ⚽🌍

Shoreline A/B Fields | FREE ENTRY





From African drumming to Pacific Islander movement and Latin American rhythms, the event will highlight the rich diversity that makes Shoreline a hub cultural connection.



Then dive into the International Village from 10am – 4pm - featuring:







🎶 Live performances from Double Dutch Divas & Reyes Gonzalez

🛍️ Cultural vendors & local art – Afriq Market, Ridgecrest Bookstore, Creative Faces & more

🍴 International treats – Puddin Cakz + Lemonade, Orca Coffee, Mongolian cuisine & more

🌟 Community orgs – Meet Seattle Somali Stars & African Youth Sports Academy

🎈 Face painting, henna, and activities for all ages!





5-on-5 tournament will have teams competing in girls and boys divisions.





Teams will compete against each other within groups by age, from Under-9 to Under-12.









Schedules for each of the divisions and age groups are here



Come for the soccer, stay for the food, culture, and community celebration! 🌎❤️ Free entry - family friendly - all day fun!





