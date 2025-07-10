Kids World Cup 5-on-5 soccer tournament with opening ceremonies by JHP Legacy
Thursday, July 10, 2025
Shoreline A/B Fields | FREE ENTRY
Sponsored by the City of Shoreline and the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, the Kids World Cup 5-on-5 Tournament will take place on Saturday July 12, 2025 at Shoreline A/B fields 19030 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155.
Opening ceremonies staged by JHP Legacy at 8:30am will feature vibrant cultural performances, traditional music, and dance that reflect the global spirit of the tournament.
From African drumming to Pacific Islander movement and Latin American rhythms, the event will highlight the rich diversity that makes Shoreline a hub cultural connection.
Then dive into the International Village from 10am – 4pm - featuring:
🎶 Live performances from Double Dutch Divas & Reyes Gonzalez
🛍️ Cultural vendors & local art – Afriq Market, Ridgecrest Bookstore, Creative Faces & more
🍴 International treats – Puddin Cakz + Lemonade, Orca Coffee, Mongolian cuisine & more
🌟 Community orgs – Meet Seattle Somali Stars & African Youth Sports Academy
🎈 Face painting, henna, and activities for all ages!
Teams will compete against each other within groups by age, from Under-9 to Under-12.
Matches start after warm ups which follow the opening ceremonies.
Schedules for each of the divisions and age groups are here
Come for the soccer, stay for the food, culture, and community celebration! 🌎❤️ Free entry - family friendly - all day fun!
