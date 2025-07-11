Travels with Charlie: Walking in Golden Hour Lighting

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder



Now that the days are hotter and longer, Charlie and I shifted our walks to late afternoon. Easier on both of us. Phomlimes



Bonuses of Walking in Golden Hour Lighting are easy to see.

That time of day gives great lighting on flowers





and even spider webs sparkle as you wander around.



Petunia

Back lighting... Back lighting...

Another petunia

Front lighting... Front lighting...

Charlie back lighting…



We’ve beat the heat and hot ground again and again.



If you can, get outside during the summer Golden Hour.



Cheers, Gordon Snyder





