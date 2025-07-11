Travels with Charlie: Walking in Golden Hour Lighting

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder

Now that the days are hotter and longer, Charlie and I shifted our walks to late afternoon. Easier on both of us.
Phomlimes

Bonuses of Walking in Golden Hour Lighting are easy to see.

That time of day gives great lighting on flowers


and even spider webs sparkle as you wander around.

Petunia 

Back lighting...

Another petunia

Front lighting...

Charlie back lighting…

We’ve beat the heat and hot ground again and again.

If you can, get outside during the summer Golden Hour.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


