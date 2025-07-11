Travels with Charlie: Walking in Golden Hour Lighting
Friday, July 11, 2025
Story and photos by Gordon Snyder
Now that the days are hotter and longer, Charlie and I shifted our walks to late afternoon. Easier on both of us.
Bonuses of Walking in Golden Hour Lighting are easy to see.
That time of day gives great lighting on flowers
and even spider webs sparkle as you wander around.
We’ve beat the heat and hot ground again and again.
If you can, get outside during the summer Golden Hour.
Cheers,
Gordon Snyder
