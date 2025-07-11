Key Election Dates
Friday, July 11, 2025
Ballots will be in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park resident mailboxes before we know it. Here are the dates to keep in mind for the upcoming election on August 5:
- July 15: Voters’ pamphlets mailed
- July 16: Ballots mailed and vote centers open*
- July 17: Ballot drop boxes open*
- July 28: Last day for mail-in and online voter registration
- August 5: Last day for in-person voter registration, until 8:00pm
- August 5, 2025: ELECTION DAY
*Vote centers and drop boxes are listed at: kingcounty.gov/elections
