Lake Forest Park Protest scheduled for July 17, 2025 4:30-6:00pm

Lewis demonstrated peaceful yet undeniable perseverance in his quest for civil rights and freedom, risking arrest and violence against him. Photo Credit wallpapers.com

President Obama described Mr. Lewis as a man who stood for "that most American of ideas - that idea that any of us ordinary people, without rank or wealth or title or fame, can somehow point out the imperfections of this nation and come together and challenge the status quo and decide that it is in our power to remake this country that we love until it more closely aligns with our highest ideals."



Our highest ideals have gotten lost. Mr. Lewis showed a moral obligation to act against injustice; he famously said, "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and redeem the soul of America."





All ages join in to drum at a previous protest.

The LFP-Voices for Justice is an uplifting group working to raise our voices through participating in national non-violent protests and other community-strengthening efforts.





We are collecting diapers, menstrual, soap, shampoo etc. or shelf-stable foods for Hopelink.









We welcome other LFP neighbors or those beyond to join us. Contact lfpvoices@gmail.com

--Donna Hawkey









marks the fourth anniversary of the passing of civil rights hero John Lewis. This protest honors and continues his work. He is known for his dedication to non-violent demonstrations and was instrumental in the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.