Local residents graduate from Dickinson College with honors
Friday, July 11, 2025
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, FAMILY, DEGREE, MAJOR(S), HONORS (if listed), HIGH SCHOOL
Shoreline, WA
- Lillian Grace Hogan, daughter of Don and Shelly Hogan of Shoreline, Wash., BA, philosophy, magna cum laude, dean's list, Shorewood High School
- Michael James Wymer, son of Bill and Annie Wymer of Shoreline, Wash., BA, history and French & Francophone studies, magna cum laude, dean's list, Shorewood High School
Dickinson is a nationally recognized institution chartered in 1783 in Carlisle, Pa. With an enrollment of 2,100 students, Dickinson emphasizes small classes with extensive opportunities for research, fieldwork and internships in each of our 46 majors. Dickinson has one of the top off-campus study programs in the nation and was one of the first colleges in the country to achieve carbon neutrality.
