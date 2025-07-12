Trial underway for Edmonds man accused of shooting and killing a rideshare driver

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Abdikadir Gedi Sharif was murdered
 in Edmonds in 2024
In January 2024, twenty-one-year-old Edmonds resident Alex Matthew Waggoner was arrested and charged with the murder of ride-share driver Abdikadir Gedi Sharif.

The story, as cited by Edmonds police, said that Waggoner was a pedestrian in a crosswalk on January 3, 2024 at 10pm, when Sharif, who was looking at his phone, nearly hit him. 

Sharif stopped, rolled down his window and apparently had started to apologize when Waggoner pulled a gun and shot Sharif multiple times.

Waggoner was arrested a few days later and charged with 2nd degree murder. (See previous story). Shariif died at Harborview.

The trial has just started and MyEdmondsNews.com is providing extensive coverage.



