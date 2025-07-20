20 years of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

The sun was shining and the market was bustling on Sunday, June 15, 2025 as the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market celebrated a major milestone - 20 years of providing fresh produce and local goods, building what has become a vibrant and cherished community tradition.

Shoppers, longtime vendors, local leaders, and neighbors gathered to mark the occasion with music, stories, market selfie frames, and - of course - birthday cake.

The celebration kicked off with a warm welcome from Mayor Tom French and Third Place Commons Board Chair Aaron Stadler, who then introduced Sarah Phillips, one of the original founders of the market.





Third Place Commons manager Silje Sodal

and Market co-founder Sarah Phillips







Alongside Teri Howatt and Karen True, Sarah helped launch the market two decades ago and spoke eloquently about its early days and lasting impact.



As part of the festivities, organizers recognized nearly a dozen longtime vendors whose dedication and presence have helped shape the market’s identity.





Faces of the market

A special moment came as Market Manager Christina Martin, a cornerstone of the market's success, was honored for her leadership. To officially open the day, Sarah rang a commemorative market bell, drawing cheers from the crowd.




