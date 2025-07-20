20 years of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
Saturday, July 12, 2025
|Board Member Kelly Lie
|Mayor Tom French
The celebration kicked off with a warm welcome from Mayor Tom French and Third Place Commons Board Chair Aaron Stadler, who then introduced Sarah Phillips, one of the original founders of the market.
Alongside Teri Howatt and Karen True, Sarah helped launch the market two decades ago and spoke eloquently about its early days and lasting impact.
As part of the festivities, organizers recognized nearly a dozen longtime vendors whose dedication and presence have helped shape the market’s identity.
|Faces of the market
A special moment came as Market Manager Christina Martin, a cornerstone of the market’s success, was honored for her leadership. To officially open the day, Sarah rang a commemorative market bell, drawing cheers from the crowd.
|Milner Family Fiddlers
Here’s to 20 more years of supporting local farmers, small businesses, and the community that makes it all possible!
Read about the market’s early days here – and watch this video celebrating the market and its longtime vendors.
See you at the Market!
Sundays through October 19th (10am – 2pm)
17171 Bothell Way NE
