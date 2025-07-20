20 years of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Board Member Kelly Lie
The sun was shining and the market was bustling on Sunday, June 15, 2025 as the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market celebrated a major milestone - 20 years of providing fresh produce and local goods, building what has become a vibrant and cherished community tradition.

Mayor Tom French
Shoppers, longtime vendors, local leaders, and neighbors gathered to mark the occasion with music, stories, market selfie frames, and - of course - birthday cake.

The celebration kicked off with a warm welcome from Mayor Tom French and Third Place Commons Board Chair Aaron Stadler, who then introduced Sarah Phillips, one of the original founders of the market. 

Third Place Commons manager Silje Sodal
and Market co-founder Sarah Phillips


Alongside Teri Howatt and Karen True, Sarah helped launch the market two decades ago and spoke eloquently about its early days and lasting impact.

As part of the festivities, organizers recognized nearly a dozen longtime vendors whose dedication and presence have helped shape the market’s identity. 

Faces of the market

A special moment came as Market Manager Christina Martin, a cornerstone of the market’s success, was honored for her leadership. To officially open the day, Sarah rang a commemorative market bell, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Milner Family Fiddlers
As the market looks to the future, one thing is clear: the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market remains a vital hub for fresh food and community connection.

Here’s to 20 more years of supporting local farmers, small businesses, and the community that makes it all possible!

Read about the market’s early days here – and watch this video celebrating the market and its longtime vendors.

See you at the Market!

Sundays through October 19th (10am – 2pm)
17171 Bothell Way NE


