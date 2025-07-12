Local Spotlight: Old Dog Haven - Giving Senior Dogs the Love and Comfort They Deserve
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Local Spotlight brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, DestinationShoreline.com
Old Dog Haven: Giving Senior Dogs the Love and Comfort They Deserve
20 Years of Compassion, Care, and Forever Homes for Senior Dogs
For two decades, Old Dog Haven has been a sanctuary for some of the most overlooked animals in shelters—senior dogs with nowhere else to go. Founded on the belief that every dog deserves love and comfort in their final years, this Shoreline-based nonprofit rescues unadoptable senior dogs and places them in permanent, loving homes, while covering all of their medical expenses for the rest of their lives.
With a service area that spans from Bellingham to Portland, Old Dog Haven is doing more than rescuing dogs—they’re giving them a second chance at life and ensuring their final chapter is filled with peace, care, and dignity.
Q&A With Old Dog Haven
Q: How long have you been in business?
A: We’ve been doing this heart-centered work for 20 years and counting. It’s been an incredible journey, and we’re honored to continue making a difference for senior dogs and the families who love them.
Q: What inspired you to start your business?
A: Old Dog Haven began with a mission to help unadoptable senior dogs who were being overlooked in shelters. These dogs often face the greatest challenges—health issues, advanced age, and the trauma of being surrendered or abandoned.
We saw an opportunity to give them a different ending. We rescue them from area shelters and place them in permanent foster homes, where they’ll stay for the rest of their lives. Old Dog Haven covers 100% of their medical bills—ensuring they get the care they need without burdening their foster families. It's all about giving these dogs the love and dignity they deserve.
Q: What service does your business provide for our community?
A: We rescue and place senior dogs in loving foster homes across the region, from Bellingham to Portland, OR. These are dogs who would otherwise be euthanized or spend their final days in a shelter.
We also raise awareness about the importance of adopting and fostering senior pets, and we provide support for foster families so they can focus on giving these dogs the best life possible.
Q: What do you love the most about Shoreline?
A: All the parks! There are so many beautiful spots to walk dogs and enjoy time outside. Shoreline is a community that loves its pets, and you can feel that energy all around.
Q: Why is your business based in Shoreline?
A: We’re proud to be based here in the Pacific Northwest, and Shoreline is where it all started. The community has been incredibly supportive of our mission from the beginning.
Q: What’s your next upcoming event?
A: Join us on July 12th at Cromwell Park in Shoreline! It’s a chance to celebrate the work we do, meet some of our amazing volunteers and supporters, and connect with fellow dog lovers. Bring your pup and enjoy a great day in the park with us!
Want to Make a Difference?
Old Dog Haven is always looking for foster homes, volunteers, and donors to help us continue our mission. Whether you're ready to open your heart to a senior dog or want to support our work financially, every bit of help goes a long way in giving these dogs the care they deserve.
Old Dog Haven – Shoreline, WA
206-579-0171
olddoghaven.org
development@olddoghaven.org
