Presentation at Richmond Beach Library: Midlife Wellness and Intimacy

Midlife Wellness and Intimacy: Navigating changes with confidence through menopause and beyond







Many people find that midlife brings unexpected changes to their health, energy, and relationships.



This welcoming and supportive workshop offers a chance to learn about common changes in intimacy, hormones, and emotional health during midlife and menopause.



Explore ways to nurture connection, support healthy communication, and care for your body and mind during this unique life stage. Perfect for anyone curious about what's normal and how to feel more confident navigating these changes.







Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from 6-7pmRegistration not required.