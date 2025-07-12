Republic Services drivers on strike - no collections in Lake Forest Park or Kenmore until contract is settled

Republic Services drivers on strike SERVICE INTERRUPTION SERVICE INTERRUPTION

As of this Friday, July 11, 2025, residential and commercial waste collection services in Lake Forest Park and Kenmore have been interrupted by a work stoppage at Republic Services due to an out-of-market labor dispute.

Republic will be providing updates to customers and both cities are monitoring the situation.

Republic Services has indicated that, as with inclement weather service delays, they will collect double garbage, recycling, and organic materials on your next regularly scheduled service day at no additional charge.

Impacted customers will receive a credit for the service portion of their rates on their next bill. We sincerely appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.





Republic Services is a national company and drivers are members of the Teamsters union - Local 174 in King and Snohomish counties. More than 2,000 Teamsters are currently on strike across the country at this moment.





Recology has a current contract with Teamsters

and services are currently uninterrupted Shoreline and parts of Seattle are served by Recology, which has over 26 collections companies that provide integrated services to more than 2.5 million individuals and more than 100,000 commercial customers in California, Oregon, and Washington.





Recology drivers are also members of the Teamsters union.





Teamsters Local Union No. 174 has a contract with Recology CleanScapes King County Inc., which includes operations in Shoreline. This agreement, which began on April 1, 2021, is set to continue through March 31, 2026.







