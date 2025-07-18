Temporary closures of N 145th Street and I-5 ramps begin July 28, 2025
Friday, July 18, 2025
The closures lead up to a 2-week closure of the 145th Street overpass from September 2 to September 17.
During the closures, crews will open a second lane on the northbound off-ramp to reduce queueing and install the roundabout on the west end of the N 145th Street overpass.
Once the closures end, travelers will begin using the new roundabout in a single lane configuration. The east side of the overpass will remain signalized through the end of 2025.
Last year, we closed this area for seven months to prepare utility infrastructure for the new traffic configuration. During that time, travelers adjusted their habits and used alternate routes.
We appreciate everyone’s patience. As we enter another phase of street closures, please plan accordingly and keep the following tips in mind.
Access and detour information
The following will be closed from Monday, July 28 to Friday, Aug. 8:
Drive slowly
As you navigate the detours and other nearby routes, remember that we all have a role in making sure everyone gets home safely.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to N 145th Street.
- The N 145th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5.
- The southbound I-5 off-ramp to N 145th Street.
- N 145th Street between 1st and 5th Avenues NE. This includes the I-5 overpass.
Bicyclists will share the detour routes and there are several crosswalks, so slow down and stay aware at the wheel.
Construction workers will be close to live traffic so it’s critical that we all set aside distractions and focus on the road.
Keeping You Moving: When Construction Projects Overlap
There are a few other construction projects happening nearby, like the NE 130th Street project in Seattle.
We know that having several projects going on at once can be frustrating. We work closely with other agencies to try to keep things running smoothly, but sometimes the size and timing of all these projects means they overlap.
When that happens, our main goal is to keep traffic moving and make sure people can still get where they need to go. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve this area and make it safer and more efficient for the future.
You're invited to a “Roundabout Ready” event to help prepare for safer streets
The City will host a Roundabout Ready event offering hands-on experience with a new roundabout simulator and updates on the 145th Street Interchange Project.
Event Details:
- When: 7:00 to 8:30pm, Tuesday, July 22, 2025
- Where: Shoreline City Hall – 17500 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline
Roundabouts improve traffic flow and reduce serious crashes, but they can be unfamiliar to drivers who haven’t used them before.
Attendees can try out the roundabout simulator, ask questions about the new roundabouts, and learn about the improvements coming to the 145th Street corridor.
City staff and project partners will be on hand to talk about safety benefits and what drivers can expect as construction wraps up this fall and into early 2026.
The City has made a substantial investment in both infrastructure and education to ensure a smooth transition to roundabouts. This safety-first approach supports the broader goal of reducing traffic congestion and collisions in the area.
Staying engaged
To learn more and sign up for project updates, visit our Engage Shoreline page here.
More ways to connect:
- Project email: 145thProject@shorelinewa.gov
- 24/7 project hotline: 206-899-5127
