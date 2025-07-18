Temporary closures of N 145th Street and I-5 ramps begin July 28, 2025

Beginning Monday, July 28, 2025 crews working for the City of Shoreline will close I-5 ramps to and from N 145th Street in phases.





The closures lead up to a 2-week closure of the 145th Street overpass from September 2 to September 17.



During the closures, crews will open a second lane on the northbound off-ramp to reduce queueing and install the roundabout on the west end of the N 145th Street overpass.





Once the closures end, travelers will begin using the new roundabout in a single lane configuration. The east side of the overpass will remain signalized through the end of 2025.



Last year, we closed this area for seven months to prepare utility infrastructure for the new traffic configuration. During that time, travelers adjusted their habits and used alternate routes.









Access and detour information



The following will be closed from Monday, July 28 to Friday, Aug. 8:

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to N 145th Street. The following will be closed from Monday, Aug. 25 to Wednesday, Sept.17:

The N 145th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5. The following will be closed from Tuesday, Sept. 2 to Wednesday, Sept. 17:

The southbound I-5 off-ramp to N 145th Street.

N 145th Street between 1st and 5th Avenues NE. This includes the I-5 overpass. Signed detours will take drivers east and west on N 155th and N 130th Streets. Northbound and southbound travel on Meridian Avenue N, 1st Avenue NE, and 15th Avenue NE will still be available.



Drive slowly



As you navigate the detours and other nearby routes, remember that we all have a role in making sure everyone gets home safely. We appreciate everyone's patience. As we enter another phase of street closures, please plan accordingly and keep the following tips in mind.





Bicyclists will share the detour routes and there are several crosswalks, so slow down and stay aware at the wheel.





Construction workers will be close to live traffic so it’s critical that we all set aside distractions and focus on the road.



Keeping You Moving: When Construction Projects Overlap



There are a few other construction projects happening nearby, like the NE 130th Street project in Seattle.





We know that having several projects going on at once can be frustrating. We work closely with other agencies to try to keep things running smoothly, but sometimes the size and timing of all these projects means they overlap.









You're invited to a “Roundabout Ready” event to help prepare for safer streets



The City will host a Roundabout Ready event offering hands-on experience with a new roundabout simulator and updates on the 145th Street Interchange Project.



Event Details:

When: 7:00 to 8:30pm, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

When: 7:00 to 8:30pm, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Where: Shoreline City Hall – 17500 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline

This event will highlight the City's commitment to traffic safety and public education by giving drivers an opportunity to learn how to navigate roundabouts before they open later this year. When that happens, our main goal is to keep traffic moving and make sure people can still get where they need to go. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve this area and make it safer and more efficient for the future.





Roundabouts improve traffic flow and reduce serious crashes, but they can be unfamiliar to drivers who haven’t used them before.



Attendees can try out the roundabout simulator, ask questions about the new roundabouts, and learn about the improvements coming to the 145th Street corridor.



