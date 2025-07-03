Story time with authors at Ridgecrest Books July 20, 2025



Michelle Jing Chan / Chloe Ito Ward Story Time on July 20, 2025 at Ridgecrest Books Story Time on July 20, 2025 at Ridgecrest Books





Michelle Jing Chan is back at Ridgecrest Books for another amazing story time to promote her new book,

100 Days: A Story of Sisterhood and Michelle always brings friends!





This time Chloe Ito Ward will be joining us and reading from her picture book, Made For More.





We'll have story time, coloring pages, and a chance to chat with these authors/illustrators!





Grab brunch from the food truck or a coffee from the Drumlin or Cafe Aroma and join us for story time!











