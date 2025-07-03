Story time with authors at Ridgecrest Books July 20, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025


Michelle Jing Chan / Chloe Ito Ward Story Time on July 20, 2025 at Ridgecrest Books

Michelle Jing Chan is back at Ridgecrest Books for another amazing story time to promote her new book,
100 Days: A Story of Sisterhood and Michelle always brings friends!

This time Chloe Ito Ward will be joining us and reading from her picture book, Made For More. 

We'll have story time, coloring pages, and a chance to chat with these authors/illustrators! 

Grab brunch from the food truck or a coffee from the Drumlin or Cafe Aroma and join us for story time!



Posted by DKH at 4:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  