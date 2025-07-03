Discover the Art of Mosaics this July at Shoreline College

Shoreline College is offering a series of mosaic art classes designed for beginners and creative enthusiasts alike. Taught by mosaic artist Aleksandra Nadbitova, these workshops guide participants through traditional and modern mosaic techniques (no prior experience required).

Introduction to Mosaic Art is a creative deep dive into the fundamentals of mosaic making. Participants will learn how to design and construct their own decorative pieces. With expert instruction and all materials provided, it’s the perfect weekend workshop for anyone looking to try something new.

Mosaic House Number Workshop: In this creative and hands-on workshop, students will learn how to design and make a beautiful, durable mosaic house number for their home. The outdoor mosaic house number will be approx. 11” x 27” inches.

Class details:
  • Dates: July 12 - July 13 | Days: Sat: 10 am - 3 pm & Sun: 10 - 11 am | Fee: $129 | Location: 2900 Building; Room 2905
Mosaic Stepping Stones: Create a custom stepping stone for your garden or home in this fun and creative mosaic class! Using colorful tiles and glass, you’ll design and assemble a unique mosaic pattern that’s both decorative and durable. 13+

Class details:
  • Dates: July 26 | Times: 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM | Days: Sa | Fee: $59 | Location: 2900 Building; Room 2905
With all supplies included and plenty of creative freedom, these mosaic art classes offer an inspiring way to spend a summer weekend. Space is limited and registration is open now.

