Thursday, July 3, 2025

Parkwood's 3rd Annual Best in Shoreline Pet Show - Sunday July 13, 2025, 3:00pm at Twin Ponds Park

Your Parkwood Neighborhood Association is hosting the 3rd annual Best in Shoreline Pet Show in Twin Ponds Park. Go to BestInShoreline.com to learn more and register your pet. 

All Shoreline residents and all types of pets are welcome. Bring your dog, cat, or other beloved pet. Prizes will be awarded in the following categories: 
  • Best trick
  • Most fashionable
  • Most free-spirited
  • Best kid pet handler
  • Best exotic pet
  • Best trained
  • Most ridiculously good looking
  • And of course, Best in Show!
Our esteemed judges will include local community members. Participating local pet business will be on hand to answer questions about your pets..

Activities start at 3:00pm with free popsicles for kids, followed by the pet show on the grass between the playground and soccer field. Picnic tables are limited, so bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the festivities comfortably.

Bring the whole family, including your furry (or other) friends to celebrate the wonderful pets of Parkwood and the greater Shoreline area! 

Twin Ponds Park - next to the playground


