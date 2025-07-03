Scene on the Sound: TS Golden Bear
Thursday, July 3, 2025
|TS Golden Bear
Photo by Jan Hansen
TS Golden Bear is the training ship of the California State University Maritime Academy (CSUMA), a campus of the California State University.
The first training ship of the then–California Nautical School was known as the Training Ship California State, then as the TS Golden State. Since then, there have been three ships to bear the name TS Golden Bear.
The current Golden Bear was transferred to the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD) from the US Navy in 1994. She was converted for use by the then–California Maritime Academy and transferred there in 1996.
Her sister ship, the TS State of Maine (formerly USNS Tanner) currently resides as the training ship of Maine Maritime Academy.
--Wikipedia
0 comments:
Post a Comment