Aurora Village Transit Center scrubbed from top of light poles to bus bay platforms

the Aurora Village Transit Center In recent days the Aurora Village Transit Center has been scrubbed from the bus bay platforms to the tops of the light poles.



Security is on duty 24 hours to ensure travelers and drivers have a safe ride. Security also views the park and ride lot.



There is a portable restroom for transit rider use. It provides relief to many riders every day, is cleaned twice a day and has been in place for 18 months.



Story and photos by Patrick Deagen





Freshly cleaned Aurora Village Transit Center sparkles in the sun

There is evidence now that a healthier, more comfortable transit ride requires the presence of toilets at well used stations.





Treating people respectfully is more likely to have riders with self-respect.



Today the bus routes from Aurora Village Transit Center connect commuters to light rail at each of the north light rail stations in Shoreline. One can bus directly from the transit center to Edmonds to get a ferry, or to Lake Forest Park and on to Kenmore.



There are good connections to Shoreline and Edmonds Colleges, to Shorewood High School and Einstein Middle School. Transfers are needed to North City, Ridgecrest and Richmond Beach.





There are frequent red express buses going south on Aurora to downtown Seattle and Express Blue buses going north on 99 to Everett.



Riders appreciate the increased attention to cleanliness by Metro’s North Facilities Maintenance, making riding the bus more enjoyable.







