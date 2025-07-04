UW Medicine and Aetna reach new agreement

UW Medicine is pleased to announce that it has reached a new agreement with Aetna.

This agreement allows UW Medicine to continue to be an in-network provider for Aetna-insured patients and will cover services provided since previous contracts ended on June 1, 2025.





“We are delighted to have reached a new agreement with Aetna that is fair, sustainable and in the best interests of our patients,” said Dr. Tim Dellit, CEO, UW Medicine.





“We know how important it is for patients to have in-network access to the doctors and care teams they know and trust, and we need fair reimbursement rates from our commercial payors to keep our hospitals operating and to serve as the primary safety net healthcare system for our state.





"We appreciate this opportunity to continue working with Aetna to provide high quality healthcare to our patients and community.”