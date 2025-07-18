Rose with a bad hair day
Friday, July 18, 2025
|Photo by Lee Lageschulte in Shoreline
What is it, gardeners?
And is that coleus in the background? I didn't know you could grow it outdoors. I used to grow it as a house plant but now the only thing I can keep alive is spider plants - and one Christmas cactus.
My cactus, which I inherited from my mother, is thriving, so I'm too scared to repot it. It has been in the same pot with the same dirt for 30 years.
(do I hear groaning, Gentle Readers?)
--Diane Hettrick
