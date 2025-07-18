Rose with a bad hair day

Friday, July 18, 2025

 
Photo by Lee Lageschulte in Shoreline
No, of course that's not what it is, but it's all that I can think of when I look at this photo. It looks like it has thorns but the leaves look smooth.

What is it, gardeners?

And is that coleus in the background? I didn't know you could grow it outdoors. I used to grow it as a house plant but now the only thing I can keep alive is spider plants - and one Christmas cactus.

My cactus, which I inherited from my mother, is thriving, so I'm too scared to repot it. It has been in the same pot with the same dirt for 30 years.

(do I hear groaning, Gentle Readers?)

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags:

