Shoreline College partners with Shoreline Fire to offer two intro courses for fire fighting
Friday, July 18, 2025
Train with the Pros: Fire and Emergency Services courses at Shoreline College
Are you looking to break into the fire service or build essential emergency response skills? This August, Shoreline College, partnering with Shoreline Fire, is offering two hands-on, intensive training courses for adults 18+.
This one-week course gives students an in-depth introduction to fire service tools, techniques, and safety procedures.
Taught by professional firefighters and following national standards, these courses are a great entry point into a high-impact career.
August 11–15, 2025 from 8:00am–5:00pm
Fee: $150
Location: Shoreline Fire Department Training Facility
Whether you're pursuing a career in firefighting or emergency response (or just want to build practical skills) this class is a valuable starting point.
Topics include:
- Hose and nozzle operations
- Ground ladder techniques
- SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) use
- Fire extinguisher training
- First Aid/CPR certification
- Basic search and rescue methods
Held at the Shoreline Fire Department Training Facility on 175th Street.
Registration link
This one-week intensive course is designed for individuals ready to take on wildland firefighting roles.
Based on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) curriculum, this training prepares you to become an entry-level firefighter or support personnel.
Course highlights:
- Understanding fire behavior and suppression strategies
- Constructing firelines and using fire tools
- Mastering the LCES safety system
- Participating in live field exercises
- Learning how to respond to wildfire emergencies safely and effectively
Ideal for active individuals 18+ who are ready to gain real-world skills in wildfire management.
Registration link
For more details please contact: mboehm@shoreline.edu.
Limited space, so register early!
