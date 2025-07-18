Shoreline College partners with Shoreline Fire to offer two intro courses for fire fighting



Are you looking to break into the fire service or build essential emergency response skills? This August, Shoreline College, partnering with Shoreline Fire, is offering two hands-on, intensive training courses for adults 18+.





Taught by professional firefighters and following national standards, these courses are a great entry point into a high-impact career.





August 11–15, 2025 from 8:00am–5:00pm

Fee: $150

Location: Shoreline Fire Department Training Facility



This one-week course gives students an in-depth introduction to fire service tools, techniques, and safety procedures.





Whether you're pursuing a career in firefighting or emergency response (or just want to build practical skills) this class is a valuable starting point.





Topics include:

Hose and nozzle operations

Ground ladder techniques

SCBA (Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus) use

Fire extinguisher training

First Aid/CPR certification

Basic search and rescue methods





August 25–29, 2025 from 9:00am–5:00pm August 25–29, 2025 from 9:00am–5:00pm

Fee: $150

Location: Shoreline Fire Department Training Facility





This one-week intensive course is designed for individuals ready to take on wildland firefighting roles.





Based on the National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) curriculum, this training prepares you to become an entry-level firefighter or support personnel.





Course highlights:

Understanding fire behavior and suppression strategies

Constructing firelines and using fire tools

Mastering the LCES safety system

Participating in live field exercises

Learning how to respond to wildfire emergencies safely and effectively



Registration link



Ideal for active individuals 18+ who are ready to gain real-world skills in wildfire management.



Limited space, so register early! For more details please contact: mboehm@shoreline.edu Limited space, so register early!







