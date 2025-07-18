City releases Draft Park Facilities ADA Transition Plan; asks for comments by August 15, 2025

Photo by Ray Chan on unsplash.com From the City of Shoreline





We identified barriers, came up with ways to fix them, and figured out how much those fixes would cost.





We also made a plan for deciding which problems to fix first.





To help us with this process, we asked the community how they use our Shoreline’s parks and how they get around them.





We hosted focus groups, interviewed people, and had an online survey. This feedback helped shape the draft Park Facilities ADA Transition Plan (Plan).





Share Your Thoughts on the Draft Plan!





You can review the draft Plan by visiting shorelinewa.gov/adaplan . Once you review the plan, you can share any feedback you have with Randy Witt at rwitt@shorelinewa.gov . Comments must be shared by August 15, 2025.



There will be a Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board meeting on July 24, 2025, and a City Council meeting on August 11, 2025. Both meetings will include time for the Board and Council to review and discuss the draft Plan. You may submit comments ahead of the meeting and are welcome during the public comment period.





More information about attending these meetings

What’s Next?





The final Park Facilities ADA Transition Plan will be presented to the City Council for their approval in September 2025. We are committed to being open and transparent during this process and will keep sharing updates on our progress.





We’ve saved the feedback people shared about all parks and will use it to help with future planning. In the years ahead, there will be more opportunities to share input on future projects through the City’s Biennium Budgeting process.







To learn more about the Plan, track progress, and sign up for alerts, visit Shoreline ADA Plan . For any questions about this project, please feel free to reach out to Randy Witt at rwitt@shorelinewa.gov









Over the past few months, we looked at our parks to see what makes it hard for people with disabilities to use them.