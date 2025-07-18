Learn More About the Supplemental Levy with Superintendent Reyes - July 21 and July 30
Friday, July 18, 2025
Dr. Susana Reyes, Shoreline School District Superintendent, will host community information webinars to share more about the upcoming supplemental levy on the August 5, 2025 ballot.
Join Dr. Reyes to learn more and ask questions during one of these two live webinars:
- Monday, July 21, 7 - 8:00pm
- Wednesday, July 30, Noon - 1:00pm
Find Zoom links and more info here
