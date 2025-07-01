Paramedic Craig Overfield retires from Shoreline Fire

Paramedic Craig Overfield Craig Overfield began his fire service career in 1989 as a volunteer with the City of Fircrest. In February of 1995, Shoreline was fortunate to welcome him aboard, where he would go on to serve with dedication for the next three decades. Craig Overfield began his fire service career in 1989 as a volunteer with the City of Fircrest. In February of 1995, Shoreline was fortunate to welcome him aboard, where he would go on to serve with dedication for the next three decades.





Throughout his career, Craig wore many hats—serving on the aid car, the engine, as a promoted driver for six years, and in the role of acting Lieutenant.





He ultimately pursued and achieved his Paramedic certification, graduating from Harborview’s Class 33.





Over nearly two decades as a medic, Craig cared for countless patients and navigated some of the most challenging calls with professionalism and compassion.





He will be remembered not only for his clinical skill and leadership but also for his ever-present smile and his gift for finding humor—even during the most difficult moments.





Thank you for your service to our community and department.





