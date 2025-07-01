Paramedic Craig Overfield retires from Shoreline Fire
|Paramedic Craig Overfield
Throughout his career, Craig wore many hats—serving on the aid car, the engine, as a promoted driver for six years, and in the role of acting Lieutenant.
He ultimately pursued and achieved his Paramedic certification, graduating from Harborview’s Class 33.
Over nearly two decades as a medic, Craig cared for countless patients and navigated some of the most challenging calls with professionalism and compassion.
He will be remembered not only for his clinical skill and leadership but also for his ever-present smile and his gift for finding humor—even during the most difficult moments.
Thank you for your service to our community and department.
