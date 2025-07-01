The Fourth of July: a pet's least-favorite holiday

Lost dog

Photo by Dale Lydin About half of all pets that go missing every year are lost around the Fourth of July. About half of all pets that go missing every year are lost around the Fourth of July.





Fortunately there are steps you can take to help keep your dog, cat, or other animals safe from the bang, boom, and pop of fireworks.

Exercise your pet in the daytime before fireworks begin. That can help tire them out so they sleep through the peak of the noise.

Check your pet's license, ID tag, and/or microchip, and make sure the information is up to date in case your pet escapes. Pets with ID are much more likely to be returned to their owners.

Create a safe space in your home. Set up a quiet, comfortable room with familiar bedding and toys where they can relax. You may also consider using a white noise machine, a fan, or soft music to mask some of the fireworks noise. Cats often like a covered crate or a space under a bed where they can hide.

Check with your veterinarian about calming aids that could help, and be sure to have those items in hand well before Independence Day. During the Fireworks