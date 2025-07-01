The Fourth of July: a pet's least-favorite holiday
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
|Lost dog
Photo by Dale Lydin
Fortunately there are steps you can take to help keep your dog, cat, or other animals safe from the bang, boom, and pop of fireworks.
Before the Fireworks
- Exercise your pet in the daytime before fireworks begin. That can help tire them out so they sleep through the peak of the noise.
- Check your pet’s license, ID tag, and/or microchip, and make sure the information is up to date in case your pet escapes. Pets with ID are much more likely to be returned to their owners.
- Create a safe space in your home. Set up a quiet, comfortable room with familiar bedding and toys where they can relax. You may also consider using a white noise machine, a fan, or soft music to mask some of the fireworks noise. Cats often like a covered crate or a space under a bed where they can hide.
- Check with your veterinarian about calming aids that could help, and be sure to have those items in hand well before Independence Day.
- Keep your pet indoors. If they’re normally kept outside, consider bringing them into a well-ventilated garage, shed, or basement. Don’t leave them outdoors, as they could hurt themselves trying to escape.
- Close windows and curtains to block the flashes and reduce outside noise. Keep pets occupied with their favorite toys, chews, or treat puzzles.
- Stay calm, and don’t yell at or scold your pet if they seem frightened.
- Don’t assume that your pet won’t react to fireworks just because you haven’t had problems in the past. Sometimes, pets become sensitive to loud noises later in life.
- Never bring a pet to a fireworks show
- You may find your cat in places you didn't think possible
- Your dog may be blocks away from home
0 comments:
Post a Comment