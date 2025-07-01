Local author: Nights of Hunger: A Cocktail of Grief, Dreams & Dating for Old-Ass Women
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Local author Pamela Katims Steel has written a memoir of her journey toward healing after the sudden death of her husband Patrick.
She shares it in Nights of Hunger: A Cocktail of Grief, Dreams & Dating for Old-AssWomen.
The last four-plus years of my life, since my beloved husband Patrick died, have been challenging - to put it mildly.Beyond tennis and traditional therapy, I’ve found healing through writing a memoir in which I bare my soul.I invite you walk with me through the depths of devastating grief, the slow climb toward the light, encounters with the unexplainable, and a few absurd tales from today’s dating scene.Readers have described my story as raw, vulnerable, courageous, entertaining and deeply authentic.
The book is available through Amazon in either print or Kindle format.
