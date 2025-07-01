Local author: Nights of Hunger: A Cocktail of Grief, Dreams & Dating for Old-Ass Women

She shares it in Nights of Hunger: A Cocktail of Grief, Dreams & Dating for Old-AssWomen.

Local author Pamela Katims Steel has written a memoir of her journey toward healing after the sudden death of her husband Patrick.

The last four-plus years of my life, since my beloved husband Patrick died, have been challenging - to put it mildly.

Beyond tennis and traditional therapy, I’ve found healing through writing a memoir in which I bare my soul.





I invite you walk with me through the depths of devastating grief, the slow climb toward the light, encounters with the unexplainable, and a few absurd tales from today’s dating scene.





Readers have described my story as raw, vulnerable, courageous, entertaining and deeply authentic.