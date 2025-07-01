Join the fun at Wet N' Wild July 12, 2025
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
One of the joys of summer as a child is running through the sprinklers. Imagine the fun of multiple sprinklers, a giant slip n’ slide, water balloon launching and more on a beautiful summer day in the park with families in your neighborhood.
The Richmond Highlands Neighborhood Association invites you to join the fun at the seventh annual Wet N’ Wild on Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 3-5pm at Sunset School Park 17800 10th Ave NW, Shoreline WA 98177.
The event is free to all. Bring fun loving kids of all ages, your chairs and beach towels, and prepare to have a great time.To volunteer or ask questions, contact Pete Gerhard at petegerhard@gmail.com.
