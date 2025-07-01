Shoreline City Manager to appoint Pool Facility Advisory Committee

Old Mountlake Terrace pool

Are you interested in helping to plan for a potential new pool facility in Shoreline? Then apply to be a member of the City’s Pool Facility Advisory Committee (Pool Committee). Are you interested in helping to plan for a potential new pool facility in Shoreline? Then apply to be a member of the City’s Pool Facility Advisory Committee (Pool Committee).





The City Manager will appoint 12 to 14 community members to serve on the Pool Committee. They will meet from September 2025 through February 2026.





Next spring and summer (2026), the City Council will discuss whether to place a pool facility funding measure on the November 2026 election ballot. As a starting point for that discussion, the City Manager will provide the Council with a recommendation.





The Pool Committee will review and provide input on pool designs, purposes, and costs. They will also learn about the funding model. After this review, the Committee’s main goal is to provide a recommendation to the City Manager. He will then use that information to help create his recommendation to the City Council.





The Pool Committee will meet eight times in person at Shoreline City Hall. We will hold the meetings on Tuesday evenings from 7:00 to 9:00pm.





If you are interested in serving on the Pool Committee, please visit shorelinewa.gov/poolfacility for details and to fill out the online application





If you would like a paper application, you can email hmdelacruz@shorelinewa.gov or call 206-801-2227.





Applications are due by 5:00pm July 28, 2025.





The City Manager is looking to appoint a broad range of community members. Committee members will receive a $50 stipend per meeting. You don’t need to have prior experience serving on a committee or a board to apply.





In addition to the appointed community members, a member of the Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree Board and a Shoreline School District staff representative will also sit on the Pool Committee.



