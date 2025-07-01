Green Shoreline Partnership work parties this week in Shoreline parks
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
Please join us this week for restoration work parties in Shoreline parks with the city-sponsored Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we have events at the following parks:
Wednesday, July 2
- Hamlin Park, 9am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 9 – 11:30am
- Boeing Creek Park, 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 9 – 11:30am & 10:30am – 12pm (beach clean-up)
- Shoreline Park, 11am – 1pm
- Echo Lake Park, 2 – 5pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
