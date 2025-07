Midsummer Market July 12, 2025

Midsummer Market





Handmade goods, vintage, fair trade, and food will all be available on our beautiful grounds. There will be a children's market and our playground will be open for your kiddos. The proceeds from booth fees will support our social justice group's immigration and refugee support work.











Interested in being a vendor? Apply here . For any other inquiries, please email crafts@shorelineuu.org

Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 10am - 4pmShoreline Unitarian Universalist Church 14724 1st Ave NE Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting an outdoor craft fair!