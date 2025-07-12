Midsummer Market July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025

Midsummer Market
Saturday, July 12, 2025 from 10am - 4pm
Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church 14724 1st Ave NE

Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church is hosting an outdoor craft fair! 

Handmade goods, vintage, fair trade, and food will all be available on our beautiful grounds. There will be a children's market and our playground will be open for your kiddos. The proceeds from booth fees will support our social justice group's immigration and refugee support work.

Interested in being a vendor? Apply here. For any other inquiries, please email crafts@shorelineuu.org


