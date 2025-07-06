Flash Used Bike Sale at the Shoreline Tool Library July 19, 2025
Sunday, July 6, 2025
|Find just the right bike for your needs at the Shoreline Tool Library
The Shoreline Tool Library is hosting a Flash Used Bike Sale on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 10am to 2pm! Whether you’re looking for your first commuter bike, a weekend cruiser, or something for the kids, they have something for everyone.
All bikes are inspected and tuned by knowledgeable Bike Shack volunteers, ensuring they are ready for your adventures.
|All types of bikes for all purposes at the Shoreline Tool Library
What to expect:
- Affordable Used Bikes: A variety of styles and sizes to fit your needs and budget.
- Expert Advice: Friendly Bike Shack volunteers on hand to help you choose the right bike and answer your questions.
- Community Support: All proceeds support the Bike Shack and the Shoreline Tool Library’s mission of resource sharing and sustainable living.
- Tool Library Exploration: Discover the amazing resources the Shoreline Tool Library has to offer!
Don’t miss this opportunity to snag a great bike and support your local community. Tell your friends, bring the family, and come early for the best selection.
Please email bikeshack@seattlereconomy.org if you have any questions.
