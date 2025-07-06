Flash Used Bike Sale at the Shoreline Tool Library July 19, 2025

Find just the right bike for your needs at the Shoreline Tool Library

The Shoreline Tool Library is hosting a Flash Used Bike Sale on Saturday, July 19, 2025 from 10am to 2pm! Whether you're looking for your first commuter bike, a weekend cruiser, or something for the kids, they have something for everyone.





All bikes are inspected and tuned by knowledgeable Bike Shack volunteers, ensuring they are ready for your adventures.





All types of bikes for all purposes at the Shoreline Tool Library



What to expect:

Affordable Used Bikes: A variety of styles and sizes to fit your needs and budget.

Expert Advice: Friendly Bike Shack volunteers on hand to help you choose the right bike and answer your questions.

Community Support: All proceeds support the Bike Shack and the Shoreline Tool Library’s mission of resource sharing and sustainable living.

Tool Library Exploration: Discover the amazing resources the Shoreline Tool Library has to offer!





Don’t miss this opportunity to snag a great bike and support your local community. Tell your friends, bring the family, and come early for the best selection.





Please email bikeshack@seattlereconomy.org if you have any questions.







