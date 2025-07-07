Get the Facts on Automated Camera Enforcement July 13, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025

Get the Facts on Automated Camera Enforcement 

Third Place Commons, in the Stadler Room on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 5:30pm. Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park.

Urbanist Shoreline presents a public presentation on automated camera enforcement.

Speed safety camera programs have been growing in popularity in our region and across the country. 

When they’re implemented well, they can be an important part of a safe systems approach to traffic safety - making our streets safer and enforcement more equitable while saving money.

Join for a presentation and conversation with transportation justice and safety expert Ethan C. Campbell about the pros and cons of automated speed camera enforcement. Bring your questions!

RSVP - Space is limited for this one! Register here


