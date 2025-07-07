Story time with Shoreline Cooperative Preschool teachers at Ridgecrest Books on July 9, 2025

Monday, July 7, 2025

All kids and families are invited to Ridgecrest Books for a special summer story time with Shoreline Cooperative Preschool teachers! 

Come at 11am on Wednesday July 9, 2025 for interactive rhymes and picture book readings. 

Mention SCP when you make any purchases July 9th through 13th and 20% of proceeds will go back to this local nonprofit preschool serving ages 18 months to 5 years (spots still available for the 2025-2026 school year). 

Find out more about both of these great local organizations here: 


