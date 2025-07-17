Energize Shoreline to offer free workshops on installing heat pumps
Thursday, July 17, 2025
Hotter summers are here, and the City wants to help you stay cool.
Energize Shoreline is offering free workshops this summer to help residents learn about heat pumps — energy-efficient systems that heat, cool, filter, and dehumidify your home.
What You’ll Learn
- What heat pumps are and how they work
- How to save money on installation — including a $2,500 discount*
- How to connect with qualified local installers
- What rebates, incentives, and financing options are available
All workshops are in-person at Shoreline City Hall and online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend online. If you attend in person, you can register at the door—no need to sign up in advance!
Wednesday, July 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Includes a vendor fair with local installers!
- 6:00–6:30 p.m.: Vendor Fair (City Hall)
- 6:30–7:30 p.m.: Workshop Presentation (City Hall + Zoom)
- 7:30–8:00 p.m.: Vendor Fair continues (City Hall)
Wednesday, August 6 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.Wednesday, August 20 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Workshop Benefits
Residents who attend a workshop are eligible for:
- A $2,500 discount on a qualifying heat pump
- Help with rebates, incentives, and financing
- Support from local, trusted installers
Energize Shoreline is a City program that makes upgrading to a heat pump easier and more affordable. We connect you with local professionals, offer financial incentives, and provide guidance on how to install your new heat pump system.
Learn more: ShorelineWA.gov/GoElectric
*Note: The $2,500 discount is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply.
0 comments:
Post a Comment