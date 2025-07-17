Energize Shoreline to offer free workshops on installing heat pumps

Learn how to improve your home’s comfort and save money with heat pumps!

All workshops are in-person at Shoreline City Hall and online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend online. If you attend in person, you can register at the door—no need to sign up in advance!





Workshop Benefits





Residents who attend a workshop are eligible for:

A $2,500 discount on a qualifying heat pump

Help with rebates, incentives, and financing

Support from local, trusted installers What is Energize Shoreline?





Energize Shoreline is a City program that makes upgrading to a heat pump easier and more affordable. We connect you with local professionals, offer financial incentives, and provide guidance on how to install your new heat pump system.





*Note: The $2,500 discount is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply.





