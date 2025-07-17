Energize Shoreline to offer free workshops on installing heat pumps

Thursday, July 17, 2025

Learn how to improve your home’s comfort and save money with heat pumps!

Hotter summers are here, and the City wants to help you stay cool. 

Energize Shoreline is offering free workshops this summer to help residents learn about heat pumps — energy-efficient systems that heat, cool, filter, and dehumidify your home.

What You’ll Learn
  • What heat pumps are and how they work
  • How to save money on installation — including a $2,500 discount*
  • How to connect with qualified local installers
  • What rebates, incentives, and financing options are available
Workshop Schedule

All workshops are in-person at Shoreline City Hall and online via Zoom. Registration is required to attend online. If you attend in person, you can register at the door—no need to sign up in advance!

Wednesday, July 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Includes a vendor fair with local installers!
    • 6:00–6:30 p.m.: Vendor Fair (City Hall)
    • 6:30–7:30 p.m.: Workshop Presentation (City Hall + Zoom)
    • 7:30–8:00 p.m.: Vendor Fair continues (City Hall)
Wednesday, August 6 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, August 20 from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Workshop Benefits

Residents who attend a workshop are eligible for:
  • A $2,500 discount on a qualifying heat pump
  • Help with rebates, incentives, and financing
  • Support from local, trusted installers
What is Energize Shoreline?

Energize Shoreline is a City program that makes upgrading to a heat pump easier and more affordable. We connect you with local professionals, offer financial incentives, and provide guidance on how to install your new heat pump system.

*Note: The $2,500 discount is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Terms and conditions apply.


Posted by DKH at 2:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  