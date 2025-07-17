Celebrating the Seattle Metro Classic Pickleball Tournament here in Shoreline

Set in beautiful Shoreview Park in Shoreline, this 6-day pickleball tournament features 18 courts, cash prizes for OPEN divisions and competitive skill divisions ranging from 3.0 – 4.5 for ages 12+,35+,50+,60+.









It is supposed to be a very hot day but avid pickleball players (are there any other kind?) filled the courts at Shoreline Park all day on Tuesday, the hottest day of the year so far.













875 players have registered!The tournament runs to July 20, 2025. Join us Thursday afternoon and evening, July 17th, as we celebrate this amazing tournament with the exciting Washington vs. Oregon Border Battle featuring top professional players,