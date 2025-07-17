After federal shutdown Washington prepares to continue support for LGBTQIA2S+ youth 988 crisis line





Since launching in 2022, the subnetwork has provided tailored support to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and two-spirit (LGBTQIA2S+) youth ages 13 to 24.



LGBTQIA2S+ youth have a higher risk of suicide and other mental health concerns due to historic and ongoing structural violence and discrimination.





The specialized line has provided a safe, affirming space where trained counselors, many of whom were from the LGBTQIA2S+ community themselves, help with mental health crises, substance use concerns, and access to resources for longer-term support.



In Washington state, the LGBTQI+ Youth Subnetwork line receives an average of 830 calls, 270 texts, and 224 chats each month. Its closure is expected to increase demand on the main 988 Lifeline and could reduce visibility for LGBTQIA2S+ needs, which will affect access to care during a crisis.





“We’re deeply concerned about the loss of this vital service,” said Michele Roberts, Assistant Secretary for Prevention and Community Health, DOH. “The LGBTQI+ Youth Subnetwork has been a critical resource for LGBTQIA2S+ youth and young adults with affirming care tailored to meet their unique needs.

"While this closure is a setback, our commitment to protecting and improving the health of all Washingtonians remains strong. Our state is ready to serve anyone who contacts 988 , including LGBTQIA2S+ youth and young adults.”



Support remains available



The



People who contact the 988 Lifeline can still get free, confidential, and specialized services available 24/7/365 from three other subnetworks: The 988 Lifeline , now entering its third year of free, confidential, 24/7/365 support, will remain available through Washington’s three contracted crisis centers. In response to the subnetwork’s sudden closure, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is working to ensure the state’s 988 crisis counselors are trained to support LGBTQIA2S+ youth and young adults.People who contact the 988 Lifeline can still get free, confidential, and specialized services available 24/7/365 from three other subnetworks:

Veterans Crisis Line – for veterans and military families

Spanish Subnetwork – for Spanish-speaking individuals

Native & Strong Lifeline – available in Washington for Native and Indigenous people

You can also use these resources to get help with mental health and substance use concerns, thoughts of suicide, and other kinds of emotional distress: You can also use these resources to get help with mental health and substance use concerns, thoughts of suicide, and other kinds of emotional distress: