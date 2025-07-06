Call for local Makers - openings at Greenhouse Winter Market November 15-16, 2025



Calling all local makers!





In support of Hopelink and in partnership with the City of Shoreline and Shoreline Farmers Market, the Greenhouse Winter Market will be held and hosted by Sky Nursery 18528 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 on Saturday, November 15 and Sunday, November 16, 2025 from 10am - 5pm.

Who is eligible to apply?

The short answer is: local makers, artisans, and designers who sell handmade products, and we encourage new makers to join. We do not accept resellers of imported products or non-profits representing crafters who will not be present at the show.





We strive for a diverse mix of cultures, vendors, orientations, products, viewpoints, experience levels, and product price ranges.



