Letter to the Editor: Illegal Fireworks Harms Wildlife

To the Editor:





This morning, I went out and discovered it had died. Hours earlier it had been very active. I called PAWS Wildlife Center and talked to them. They reported this happens quite often after the 4th of July; loud explosions can literally frighten birds to death.



The fledgling, who soon would have joined its family, was instead exposed to blasts of illegal fireworks into the night, causing death. The death of this fledgling shows how serious illegal fireworks can be to wildlife. Unfortunately, this incident is not isolated. Each year, wildlife in our area face threats from illegal fireworks, suffering in silence, unable to escape the chaos. We all must consider the toll our actions have on our environment and its creatures.



Nancy Morris

Shoreline





Last night on the 4th of July, I heard thundering booms of illegal fireworks in our neighborhoods. It sounded like we were all held captive in the middle of a barrage of shell and gun fire. I thought about not only vulnerable people and pets, but the wildlife who suffered through this absurd, illegal bombardment last night. Our wildlife, mammals and birds can be literally frightened to death; the young may be especially vulnerable. I learned this clearly Saturday morning after the 4th of July.I had been observing a fledgling crow in our backyard, learning to forage and exercise its wings as it hopped about the yard. It was guarded and watched over by the parent crows in nearby trees. There was a protective fence around the yard, preventing predators from harming the fledgling exploring the yard. When the parents came to check on the fledgling, loud raucous crowing was exchanged between them and the fledgling several times during the day into Friday evening. I observed the young crow before nightfall Friday; it was fine.