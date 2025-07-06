Pre-Order Now: Life by Design: Automate to Master Time, Health, Money, and Unlock Personal Success

is an empowering guide for anyone interested in reclaiming their time and focusing on what truly matters. Buchanan’s balanced perspective on technology as a tool rather than a burden makes this book a valuable read for those seeking personal efficiency and success.”

That’s exactly what Shoreline-based author Marlon Buchanan tackles in his upcoming book, Life by Design: Automate to Master Time, Health, Money, and Unlock Personal Success, which is available now for pre-order at a reduced price ahead of its official launch on July 20, 2025.



This practical and inspiring guide shows how to take back your time using a combination of technology, systems, and habits—not just to get more done, but to focus on what matters most to you.





“This book means a lot to me, not just because I wrote it, but because I’ve lived it,” Buchanan says. “Over just the past year, I’ve used the very systems and automation strategies in this book to make huge changes in my own life.”

Whether you're a busy professional, an overwhelmed parent, or someone who's simply curious about using technology more intentionally, Life by Design offers a clear and accessible path to greater efficiency and success.





It’s not just about smart home tech or gadgets—it’s about building smarter routines, setting up systems that work on autopilot, and giving yourself the space to breathe, reflect, and thrive.





Early readers are already praising the book. One Goodreads reviewer writes:





“Buchanan’s balanced perspective on technology as a tool rather than a burden makes this book a valuable read for those seeking personal efficiency and success.”

Life by Design will be available in ebook, audiobook, paperback, and hardcover formats through all major online bookstores and at select local retailers. Don’t see it on the shelf? Ask your favorite local bookstore—they can order it for you.









Or pre-order from your favorite retailer using this link:



If you’ve been meaning to take control of your schedule, build better habits, or finally use technology to make life easier—not harder—Life by Design is the blueprint you’ve been waiting for.





You can learn more about the book at marlonbuchanan.com/books/life-by-design/

If you’ve ever felt like there just aren’t enough hours in the day, you’re not alone. Between work, family, errands, and everything else life throws at us, it can be hard to find time for the things that really matter.