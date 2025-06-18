What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 18 - 24
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – June 18 - 24
Shoreline is buzzing with creativity, community spirit, and summer celebration this week. From hands-on fixing and meaningful Juneteenth festivities to neighborhood garage sales, scenic city strolls, and a magical picnic in the garden. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, June 18
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration
Thursday, June 19
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
You’re invited to the Shoreline Juneteenth Celebration! This year’s theme, “Celebrating Community & Collective Action,” reminds us that true progress happens when we come together. Join us for a powerful day of connection, culture, and movement toward justice.
What to Expect:
· Black Business Marketplace
· Food & Refreshments
· DJ, Line Dance Class, Double Dutch, Drill Team, Performances, Art, Student Speakers, & MORE
· A Celebration of Black History & Excellence
This FREE event, hosted by Black Coffee Northwest and the City of Shoreline, is open to all. Let’s honor the past, build the future, and take action—together.
Ridgecrest Garage Sale Day
Saturday, June 21
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
The Tabernacle Baptist Church (16508 8th Ave NE) will host its annual parking lot sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, June 21. If you want to sell your items, call (206) 362-8363 to reserve a free table (and bring a tent to keep things dry in case of rain). The church will be barbecuing hotdogs and RNA will have an information booth. This is also a day when many Ridgecrest neighbors host yard sales at their own homes, so carve out a few extra hours to roam the neighborhood for new-to-you treasures!
Let's Walk Shoreline from Shoreline to Shoreline
Saturday, June 21
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
RSVP here for more information
Join Urbanist Shoreline for a walk across Shoreline, from shoreline to shoreline!
We'll start at Lyon Creek Waterfront Preserve (yes, technically in Lake Forest Park) and end at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. Exact route is TBD but we will probably be walking around 8 miles. We will take our time, stopping to look different pedestrian infrastructure and other sites of interest. You are welcome to meet us along the way, at the 185th Street Link Station stop, the Shoreline Farmers Market, or another location. Beach picnic at the end! This will be a long walk but is not meant to be a major athletic event - the pace will be leisurely and all are welcome! If you want to join, please tell us what you need to make this a fun community experience for you!
2025 Summer Solstice Picnic
Saturday, June 21
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Celebrate the Summer Solstice in the Garden with an after-hours picnic. Bring your own picnic, blanket or low-back chairs and enjoy an evening with live music, friends, and families. Leslie Lawrence will be performing popular guitar favorites starting around 5:30. Complementary non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. Cost is $5.00 for members and $10 for non-members (Children 12 years and under are free).
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
Posted by DKH at 2:03 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment