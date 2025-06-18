Green Shoreline work parties this week June 18 - 22, 2025
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
Green Shoreline Partnership!
This week we have events at the following parks:
Wednesday, June 18
- Hamlin Park, 1 – 4pm
- North City Park, 9 – 11am
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12:30pm
- Hamlin Park, 10am – 1pm
- Shoreview Park, 10am – 12pm
- Richmond Beach Saltwater Park, 10am – 12pm
- Northcrest Park, 10am – 1pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9:30am – 12:30pm
- Twin Ponds Park, 9am – 12pm
0 comments:
Post a Comment