Lake Forest Park resident wins 80 mile mountain bike race with a 2 second lead
Wednesday, June 18, 2025
The Peninsula Daily News reports that Tyler Klansnic of Lake Forest Park won the 80-mile Gravel Unravel race, crossing the finish line at Worthington Park in Quilcene WA just two second ahead of the second place finisher.
"The race began and ended in Worthington Park in Quilcene and was broken up into three courses — Short, 32 miles and 4,000 cumulative feet of elevation gain; medium, 55 miles and 6,000 feet of cumulative elevation gain, and a brutal 80-mile-long course with 9,000 cumulative feet of elevation gain."
Read the article here: GRAVEL UNRAVEL: Big hills, thick clouds and close finishes
