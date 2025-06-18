Lake Forest Park resident wins 80 mile mountain bike race with a 2 second lead

Wednesday, June 18, 2025


The Peninsula Daily News reports that Tyler Klansnic of Lake Forest Park won the 80-mile Gravel Unravel race, crossing the finish line at Worthington Park in Quilcene WA just two second ahead of the second place finisher.

"The race began and ended in Worthington Park in Quilcene and was broken up into three courses — Short, 32 miles and 4,000 cumulative feet of elevation gain; medium, 55 miles and 6,000 feet of cumulative elevation gain, and a brutal 80-mile-long course with 9,000 cumulative feet of elevation gain."



Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  