Tool sharpening at Sky Nursery this summer



Get your tools sharpened at Sky Nursery this summer. Get your tools sharpened at Sky Nursery this summer.

NW Sharpening will be available from 10am - 2pm in the greenhouse. The cost is $4 per tool plus tax, cash only.





Remember, sharp, clean tools are an important part of successful gardening. You don't want to be making messy cuts on your fruit trees, roses, or even on your tomatoes this growing season, as that can increase the likelihood of disease, stress or permanent damage.





Bob also does kitchen knives! No serrated blades please.





Dates in 2025

June 18

July 6

July 16

August 3

August 20

September 7

September 17







