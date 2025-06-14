14th Annual Festival of Shorts June 26--29, 2025



Join Edmonds Driftwood Players for our 14th Annual Festival of Shorts! The festival this year will be presented in five performances June 26-29, 2025, featuring eight shorts finalists that include multiple directors and casts.





The theme for 2025 is “CROSSROADS: a choice or event that changed courses.”





We received 635 script submissions for this year’s festival, and the finalists were selected from submissions from around the globe. Our volunteer readers and judges are local Seattle-area theatre lovers and playwrights.





To keep the process as fair as possible, our readers were given blind copies of script submissions for judging. Our annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards.





Some past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays! After the closing performance, we will announce the playwright winners for: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards and Overall Audience Favorite.



Act I/Show #1: Wine DNA by Erin Osgood



Sorella and Jonah try to connect over their love of wine on an obligatory blind date. What could go wrong?



Directed by Susie Matthews and features the acting talents of Renni Elliot and Joey Tirado.



Act I/Show #2: Changing Colors by Keith Whalen



A sick chameleon brings Todd and Cassie back together, making them accept the reality of their son’s death and tackle how to move forward.



Directed by Vicki Wicks and features the acting talents of Daniel Hanlon and Susan Chung.



Act I/Show #3: A Gentle Lift by Steve Apostolina



A harried young woman gets some remarkable advice from a mysterious older woman in a stalled elevator – a gentle lift.



Directed by Tammis Doyle and features the acting talents of Natalie Sampson, Sheila Strehle, and Adam Nyhoff.



Act I/Show #4: Love in the Time of COVID by Rick Davis



Alan and Melanie are running out of time and money. Melanie has a plan and Alan resists. Together they face a decision that could lead to a secure future…or to jail.



Directed by Curtis Rawls and features the acting talents of Daniel Hanlon and Ines Kreitlein.



Act II/Show #5: In the Same Boat by Domenick Scudera



A random encounter allows a drag queen to help a woman who is at a crossroads in regards to her relationship with her daughter.



Directed by Julie Benner and features the acting talents of Michael Cimino and Cara Thomas.



Act II/Show #6: Priceless by Samara Siskind



Two people barter at a garage sale only to realize that friendship is the most prized of all possessions.



Directed by Henry S Brown, Jr. and features the acting talents of Cindy Chen and James Andrew Carroll.



Act II/Show #7: The Christmas Letter by Alice Burke



Muriel is stuck writing her yearly Christmas Letter, longing for an exciting life to brag about. Her son helps her understand what’s important and how to solve her problem.



Directed by Diane Jamieson and features the acting talents of Vicki Wicks and Travis Hickox.



Act II/Show #8: Art Imitates by Rory O’Neill



A first date at the museum is getting so awkward that two paintings have no choice but to step in.



Directed by Thomas A. Glass and features the acting talents of Joey Tirado, Ines Kreitlein, Natalie Sampson, and Michael Cimino.



The creative/production team additionally includes: