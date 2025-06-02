Alpha Delta Chapter of A∆K awards five scholarships to future teachers

Mitchell Ichinkhorloo, Heather Lee, Chloe Williams, Clara Groth, Owen Carter

On May 12, 2025, five future teachers received $1,500 scholarships from the Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of women educators dedicated to promoting excellence in education by supporting educators, students, families, and communities, celebrating diversity, and encouraging world understanding. On May 12, 2025, five future teachers received $1,500 scholarships from the Washington State Alpha Delta Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international organization of women educators dedicated to promoting excellence in education by supporting educators, students, families, and communities, celebrating diversity, and encouraging world understanding.





The scholarship recipients, graduating seniors from Shorecrest, Shorewood, and Edmonds-Woodway, were selected for their outstanding academics, their activities and community service, and their demonstrated desire to work with children.





Owen Carter, Shorewood High School

Owen is the go-to guy in so many areas. Whether he is running the publicity and audio for the school play or teaching those coming up to take his place, tutoring students from 4th grade to peers or competing with DECA, Owen is there! He plans to attend Central Washington University where he will prepare to be a secondary marketing and business teacher.



Clara Groth, Shorecrest High School

Clara is always challenging herself to do new things. Whether it is playing a new sport, being a camp counselor for special needs children, leading a youth group or sports team or teaching herself to code, she brings her curiosity and creativity to everything--excellent characteristics for an educator. Clara plans to attend the University of Washington on her path to becoming an elementary school teacher.



Mitchell Ichinkhorloo, Shorewood High School

Mitchell is a man of many talents who is willing to share them for the benefit of others. During high school he has volunteered over 600 hours in such varied areas as serving on the school board, tutoring all ages, assisting with wrestling and robotics teams and art classes, and creating a website for SW's Culinary Arts. He earned the Rensselaer Medal, is a Questbridge Finalist and a National Merit Commended Student. Mitchell will attend Yale University. He hopes to one day be a professor.



Hannah Lee, Shorecrest High School

Hannah has a special gift for reaching struggling or reluctant learners. Her years of teaching swimming to those from 6 months to 70 years, tutoring algebra, and working with a variety of ages as a life guard and water polo team member have honed her skills. She plans to study her favorite subject, history, at the University of Washington and become a secondary social studies teacher, encouraging others to enjoy learning the way she does.



Chloe Williams, Edmonds-Woodway High School

Chloe loves working with children! Whether doing projects with her 10 young cousins, babysitting, assisting children create art projects with ArtWise NW, helping young dancers at the Barclay-Shelton Dance Center or teaching paddle board lessons, Chloe brings enthusiasm and encouragement to learning experiences. She plans to be a primary school teacher and has already started preparing by taking an early childhood education course through Running Start. Chloe will attend the University of Arizona.





