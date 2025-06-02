New vendors at 2025 Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market

Tickets and maps for the LFP Secret Gardens Tour will be on sale here for $25.

The market is located indoors adjacent to free parking, just down the elevator and escalator from Third Place Commons food court and bookstore.



The vendors will present many unique items suitable as housewarming, wedding, and graduation gifts.

And for the giver, a new plant, ornament or container might add zing to a private outdoor space, be it a tiny balcony, deck or garden room.The aesthetics and skill of a handful of new participants listed below are influenced by their production locations outside of north Seattle: including industrial-funky Georgetown, sylvan-harborside Port Orchard and Scandi-hip Ballard.(see on Instagram and at Pike Place Market)Seattle“I’m a multidisciplinary artist motivated by exploratory processes, fine detail, and curiosity. I tend to work in layers, starting with something organic and then carving out improvised detail with pen-and-ink or precision stitching. I spend a lot of time exploring botanical themes with a particular interest in carnivorous plants and cryptobotany, so I’m excited to be bringing my work to the Secret Garden Tour — I’ll have original works on paper, an assortment of prints, a small handful of textile works, and some stickers and cards as well.”Iris FagerlandPort OrchardEarth Grown Creations is a 7-year old private boutique nursery located in Port Orchard, WA. The owner propagates perennial flowers, shrubs, and trees that grow well and are hardy in the PNW, without greenhouses. Everything is grown outside. Currently propagated are 1000+ varieties of various plants, including several natives.The sale will include an assortment of 80-100 different types/varieties of plants, both shade- and sun-loving. These will include a large assortment of hostas, perennial flowers/shrubs that are summer- and fall-blooming, an assortment of unusual and hard to find herbs, and much more.Amy K. TowerBallardSour Sprout Creative is new, but it's rooted in a lifelong love of gardens, woodwork, and pottery. On sale will be handmade cedar planters and a few small-batch ceramic pots, each one wheel-thrown and hand-glazed.“I hope my pieces bring a sense of beauty, joy, and calm to people as they care for the beautiful things they grow. In anxious times, I believe that staying connected to the natural world is more important than ever. I'm always happy to chat or take special orders if someone’s looking for something specific!”Dehanna JonesGeorgetownTotally Blown Glassworks, “the hottest glass studio in Seattle”, makes color-rich glass baubles, lending the garden sparkle both in sunshine and in rain. With hand blown glass ornaments, color spots can brighten the landscape no matter the bloom schedule, and adorn your interior tabletops during the winter months.Built by Dehanna Jones, Totally Blown Glassworks is located in the heart of Georgetown. In addition to individual retail sales, they work with +- 40 non-profits per year, supplying centerpieces for their fundraising events. Our past clients include: Overlake Hospital, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Interlake High School, The Humane Society, and Seattle Men’s Chorus.