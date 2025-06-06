The LFP Climate Hub mural is almost complete
Friday, June 6, 2025
Over 100 community members, from 4th graders to seniors, took up a brush to paint a wall next to the stage at Third Place Commons.
The painting was overseen by the artist who created the mural, Debbie Tomassi of Red Sky Gallery.
She created it as a "paint by number" using ten different colors of paint.
The LFP Climate Hub is a community resource to inform and engage the LFP and neighboring communities.
It will be a gathering space at the center of our community.
Imagine a one stop resource for every one of every age and background.
There will be days to access content pertinent to climate change which will be posted on the bulletin board.
Third Place Commons is on the upper level of Town Center Lake Forest Park, next to Third Place Books.
0 comments:
Post a Comment